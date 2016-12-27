Mark Hamill pays tribute to 'beloved space-twin' Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill is mourning his Star Wars costar and “beloved space-twin,” Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60 after suffering a heart attack last week.

Hamill — who as Luke Skywalker played the long-lost twin of Fisher’s Princess Leia in several films — wrote in a moving statement Tuesday, “It’s never easy to lose such a vital, irreplaceable member of the family, but this is downright heartbreaking. Carrie was one-of-a-kind who belonged to us all- whether she liked it or not.”

He continued, “She was OUR Princess, damn it, & the actress who played her blurred into one gorgeous, fiercely independent & ferociously funny, take-charge woman who took our collective breath away. Determined & tough, but with a vulnerability that made you root for her & want her to succeed & be happy.”

Earlier Tuesday, shortly after news of Fisher’s death broke, Hamill had posted a photo of him and Fisher in their Stars Wars costumes with the brief caption, “no words #Devastated.”

Other members of the Star Wars family also paid tribute to Fisher, including creator George Lucas, costars Harrison Ford and Daisy Ridley, and Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy.

In his statement, Hamill added that Fisher “played such a crucial role in my professional & personal life, & both would have been far emptier without her. I am grateful for the laughter, the wisdom, the kindness & even the bratty, self-indulgent crap my beloved space-twin gave me through the years.”

Read Hamill’s full statement: