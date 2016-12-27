J.J. Abrams on Carrie Fisher: ‘What an unfair thing to lose her’

J.J. Abrams has joined fellow members of the Star Wars galaxy in paying tribute to Carrie Fisher following her death on Tuesday.

Abrams directed Fisher in 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, in which she reprised her role as Princess (now General) Leia Organa.

“You didn’t need to meet Carrie Fisher to understand her power,” the filmmaker said in a handwritten note shared on Twitter. “She was just as brilliant and beautiful, tough and wonderful, incisive and funny as you could imagine. What an unfair thing to lose her. How lucky to have been blessed with her at all.”

The Force Awakens brought Fisher and fellow Star Wars staples Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill back to the galaxy far, far away, continuing the stories of Leia, Han Solo, and Luke Skywalker.

“It felt historic to have her, especially with Harrison, back in scenes together,” Abrams told EW last year. “I can only imagine the baggage that they bring to it, I’m just a fan who loves this stuff, but they’ve been living with it — and living in it — since ’77.”

Abrams also said of Fisher at that time, “She is crazy brilliant. She’s actually, she reminds me more than anyone I’ve met of Mike Nichols, which is why, I think, when they did Postcards from the Edge, they got along so famously. It’s an amazing thing, her sort of free-associative mind, her ability to find humor in anything — she’s like a divining rod for wordplay. She’s incredible.”

See Abrams’ note below. Head here for more tributes to Fisher from her Star Wars costars and members of the franchise’s family, and here for others from around Hollywood.