George R. R. Martin mourns 'strong, witty, outspoken' Carrie Fisher

George R. R. Martin has paid his respects Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and Watership Down author Richard Adams, both of whom died in recent days.

In a blog post titled “A Bad Year Gets Worse,” Martin wrote, “Death, death, and more death… this year just keeps getting worse and worse.”

The author of the Song of Ice and Fire novels, which serve as the basis of TV’s Game of Thrones, continued, “There is not much I can say about the death of Carrie Fisher that a thousand other people have not said already. She was way too young. A bright, beautiful, talented actress, and a strong, witty, outspoken woman. Princess Leia will live as long as STAR WARS does… probably forever…”

Regarding Adams, Martin wrote that “the world lost one of its great fantasists today,” and he went on to rank Watership Down as one of the great fantasy novels of the 20th century, alongside J. R. R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and T. H. White’s The Once and Future King.

Adams died in his sleep at age 96 on Christmas Eve, and Fisher died Tuesday at age 60 after suffering a heart attack Friday.

“A wonderful actress, a great writer,” Martin wrote. “The world is poorer tonight.”