Die Hard video explains differences between film and the book it’s based on

Whether or not you think Die Hard is a holiday classic (we certainly do), it might come as a surprise to hear the Bruce Willis- and Alan Rickman-starrer is based on a book.

The 1988 action film centered on Willis’ John McClane and Rickman’s villainous Hans Gruber was inspired by Roderick Thorp’s 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever, the sequel to his 1966 thriller The Detective (which was also adapted for the screen in 1968 and starred Frank Sinatra).

Because ‘tis the season for tinsel and to quote Bruce Willis saying “Yippie ki-yay, motherf—-r,” CineFix created an explainer video laying out the differences between Nothing Lasts Forever and Die Hard.

Watch it below (via The Playlist), and head here to see why EW’s James Hibberd thinks Die Hard is the perfect Christmas movie.