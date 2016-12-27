Even before she got the role, Carrie Fisher was Leia Organa.

Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60 after suffering a heart attack last week, was cast as then-Princess Leia in Star Wars back when she was 19 years old — and as evident from her audition video, it was a part she handled to perfection.

In the clip, which has resurfaced following Fisher’s death, the actress trades lines with future Han Solo, Harrison Ford.

“I know they’ll follow. And they’ll bring the Death Star,” Fisher tells Ford in the video. “But our only hope is to destroy it before it destroys us. Hiding is useless now.”

At the end of the recording, Fisher turns to the camera and states her name and age. She was 14 years Ford’s junior, and five years younger than Mark Hamill, her future Star Wars brother.

Though Fisher had many roles in her four-decade career, Fisher knew she would always be remembered for playing Leia — and she was at peace with that. “It’s me!” she told EW last year. “I’m the custodian of Leia. I keep her in my bag! I do have a reaction to what they write for me, and that has to be a certain way or I’m uncomfortable.”

