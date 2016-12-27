Carrie Fisher had a suggestion for her obituary

Throughout the Star Wars saga, Carrie Fisher’s big-screen alter ego Princess Leia survived encounters with Sith lords, Stormtroopers, and slug-like space gangsters. But to hear Fisher tell it, it was a wonder that zero-gravity undergarments didn’t do her in.

The iconic actress and writer, who died Tuesday at age 60 after a heart attack, once said in a memoir that her original Star Wars costume inspired a long-running joke about how she imagined meeting her maker.

In her 2008 book Wishful Drinking, Fisher recalled talking to director George Lucas about the diaphanous white dress she wore as Leia in the 1977 blockbuster. She wrote, “George comes up to me the first day of filming, and he takes one look at the dress and says, ‘You can’t wear a bra under that dress.’

“So, I say, ‘Okay, I’ll bite. Why?’

“And he says, ‘Because … there’s no underwear in space.’”

According to Fisher, Lucas’ logic was that “you go to space and you become weightless. So far so good, right? But then your body expands??? But your bra doesn’t — so you get strangled by your own bra.”

The image stayed with her, she said. “Now I think that this would make for a fantastic obit — so I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

Fisher also revealed that she relied on a low-tech solution for support: gaffer’s tape.