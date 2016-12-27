Debbie Reynolds thanks fans of 'amazing daughter' Carrie Fisher

Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds posted a message to thank fans for supporting her daughter Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.

“Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop,” Reynolds wrote on her official Facebook page. She signed the note, “Love Carries Mother.”

Reynolds and actor Eddie Fisher married in 1955 and had two children, Carrie and Todd, before divorcing in 1959.