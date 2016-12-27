Tina Fey remembers Carrie Fisher: 'I feel so lucky that I got to meet her'

Tina Fey is mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday at age 60.

In a statement to TIME, Fey wrote, “Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift.”

Fey and Fisher worked together during season 2 of Fey’s sitcom 30 Rock. The Star Wars actress played Rosemary Howard on the show, a childhood idol of Fey’s Liz Lemon, who is revealed as unbalanced and delusional. “Help me, Liz Lemon, you’re my only hope,” Fisher’s Howard said during the episode, a callback to her famous Star Wars line. The guest performance earned Fisher her first-ever Emmy nomination.

“I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone,” Fey added to TIME.

Fisher died on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack on a London to Los Angeles flight last week.

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” family spokesperson Simon Halls said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”