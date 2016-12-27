Steven Spielberg pays tribute to Carrie Fisher: 'I will miss her very much'

Steven Spielberg and Carrie Fisher knew each other mainly socially, from the orbits of Indiana Jones and Star Wars through their mutual friendship with George Lucas.

But that friendship ran deep, and even though Spielberg never directed Fisher in a film, she reportedly did script work for some of his films, including Hook, and he had plans to produce a film from her 1990 novel Surrender the Pink, although the project never took off.

After Fisher’s death on Tuesday following a severe heart attack, Spielberg remembered her as the firebrand offscreen that her fans knew from her performances.

“I have always stood in awe of Carrie,” Spielberg said. “Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn’t need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty, and of friendship. I will miss her very much.”

