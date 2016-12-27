Carrie Fisher tributes pour in from across Hollywood

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, the beloved Star Wars actress, author, and screenwriter who died Tuesday at the age of 60.

Mark Hamill, Fisher’s long-time costar across multiple Star Wars movies released between 1977 and 2016, tweeted a black-and-white photo of himself next to the actress, revealing he has “no words” and is “devastated” over the loss.

Albert Brooks, a close friend of the icon, also lamented Fisher’s death on Twitter.

“R.I.P. Carrie Fisher,” he wrote. “A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.”

William Shatner, another of the two-time Emmy nominee’s friends, remembered his playful relationship with Fisher.

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher,” he tweeted. “I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

Other members of Fisher’s Star Wars family also paid tribute via their social media accounts, with Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, noting “the force is dark today” as a result of Fisher’s death.

Anthony Daniels — who portrays the droid C-3PO in the Star Wars films — said Fisher’s death marked a painful low point for him over the holidays.

“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree,” he shared on Twitter. “I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”

Chris Miller and Phillip Lord, directors of the upcoming standalone Han Solo movie, tweeted photos of the actress in costume as Princess Leia, with the latter’s featuring a quote from the late legend’s self-penned 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking: “Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell.”

See their messages and more tributes to Fisher below.

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016

No one is dead 'til their impact on the world ceases 2 exist. The force is forever #RIPCarrieFisher — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 27, 2016

“Star Wars” actress @carrieffisher died Tuesday after suffering a heart attack last week, her family said. God rest her soul pic.twitter.com/mJEHQ6epJZ — Al Roker (@alroker) December 27, 2016

Remember her ferocious, intelligent wit, her frankness. A wonderful stylist of a writer and one hell of a woman. This one hurts. pic.twitter.com/z6cBfW31Gt — Phyllis Nagy (@PhyllisNagy) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher died bathed in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

But the Carrie Fisher I got to know through her books was more important, meant so much more to me. — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016

@carrieffisher has passed. Breaks my heart. Loved this Womens outlook on life! Clearly she's opening for @GeorgeMichael, god plans we mourn — Patti Stanger (@pattistanger) December 27, 2016

Just taking a moment to remember Carrie Fisher as a writer–smart, sardonic, self-aware, very funny, observant, tough but not unfair. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. You taught me that being a princess doesn't mean you need to be saved. My heart is broken. #CarrieFisher #RIP — alisonhaislip (@alisonhaislip) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

❤️ A photo posted by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:39am PST

Sweet Carrie. A photo posted by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on Dec 27, 2016 at 10:36am PST

Rest in Prace beloved, brilliant funny and eternally beautiful Carrie Fisher. We Love you. — Fairuza Balk (@fairuza) December 27, 2016

God bless Carrie Fisher. One of the nicest and by far, funniest people I ever knew. Very sad.This just sucks.#ripcarriefisher — Jon Lovitz (@realjonlovitz) December 27, 2016

RIP @carrieffisher .. May the force be with you. Always. pic.twitter.com/TmakGhOGsl — Max George (@MaxGeorge) December 27, 2016

So sad to hear about the recent passing of George Michael & Carrie Fisher. I was a big fan of both of them growing up. #RIP 🙏🙏 — Teresa Giudice (@Teresa_Giudice) December 27, 2016

Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too. — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016

Very sad today. Rest in Peace Carrie Fisher. — Chris Weitz (@chrisweitz) December 27, 2016

Oh man. RIP Carrie Fisher. I thought you were the coolest. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 27, 2016

RIP @carrieffisher.Sending prayers for and condolences to her family, friends and fans. Our #PrincessLeia. pic.twitter.com/cs5vYTHaFf — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) December 27, 2016

"I don't want my life to imitate art, I want my life to be art."-Carrie Fisher — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) December 27, 2016

May all women be like Carrie Fisher in 2017, by not giving a fuck what others think, creating brilliant work and calling out bullshit. — Heather Matarazzo (@HeatherMatarazz) December 27, 2016

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher she was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 27, 2016

RIP Carrie Fisher. Thank you for bringing a forceful space princess to our galaxy and for breaking stereotypes on and off the screen. pic.twitter.com/1lWlifkeOO — Adrian Grenier (@adriangrenier) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

Badass. Writer. Actor. One of a kind. My idol as a kid. 2016 has been relentless. #RIPCarrieFisher. https://t.co/ldLycxaEkF — Tracie Thoms (@traciethoms) December 27, 2016

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) December 27, 2016

Goodnight, Sweet Princess. Thank you for so many happy memories, your heroics, your art and your friendship… https://t.co/5hBAKY3zUX pic.twitter.com/JtuvcevpWK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 27, 2016

She loved to give one the oddest and most randomly silly presents. These are the last three things she gave me. #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/qmI7YWqlZ6 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016