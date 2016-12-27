Carrie Fisher tributes pour in from across Hollywood

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher, the beloved Star Wars actress, author, and screenwriter who died Tuesday at the age of 60.
Mark Hamill, Fisher’s long-time costar across multiple Star Wars movies released between 1977 and 2016, tweeted a black-and-white photo of himself next to the actress, revealing he has “no words” and is “devastated” over the loss.
Albert Brooks, a close friend of the icon, also lamented Fisher’s death on Twitter.
“R.I.P. Carrie Fisher,” he wrote. “A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.”
William Shatner, another of the two-time Emmy nominee’s friends, remembered his playful relationship with Fisher.
“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher,” he tweeted. “I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”
Other members of Fisher’s Star Wars family also paid tribute via their social media accounts, with Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, noting “the force is dark today” as a result of Fisher’s death.
Anthony Daniels — who portrays the droid C-3PO in the Star Wars films — said Fisher’s death marked a painful low point for him over the holidays.
“I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree,” he shared on Twitter. “I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad.”
Chris Miller and Phillip Lord, directors of the upcoming standalone Han Solo movie, tweeted photos of the actress in costume as Princess Leia, with the latter’s featuring a quote from the late legend’s self-penned 2008 memoir Wishful Drinking: “Sometimes you can only find Heaven by slowly backing away from Hell.”
See their messages and more tributes to Fisher below.