Mark Hamill, Star Wars cast react to Carrie Fisher's death

Members of the Star Wars family have begun paying tribute to Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.

In a tweet posted shortly after Fisher’s death was confirmed, actor Mark Hamill wrote, “No words,” adding the hashtag #devastated. Hamill and Fisher, who starred as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in the original trilogy of Star Wars films, reprised their roles — with Leia promoted to the rank of general — for last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its forthcoming sequel, Star Wars: Episode VIII.

In addition to Hamill, actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise, added his tribute to Fisher online. “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad,” Daniels wrote.

Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, added on Twitter, “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”

Oscar-winning actress Lupita N’yongo, who plays Maz Kanata, a motion-capture character who debuted in The Force Awakens, also posted a remembrance of Fisher via her Instagram account. “Sweet Carrie,” Nyong’o wrote, alongside a photo of the two stars.

