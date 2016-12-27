Mark Hamill, Star Wars cast react to Carrie Fisher's death

Members of the Star Wars family have begun paying tribute to Carrie Fisher, who died Tuesday at age 60.
In a tweet posted shortly after Fisher’s death was confirmed, actor Mark Hamill wrote, “No words,” adding the hashtag #devastated. Hamill and Fisher, who starred as brother and sister Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia in the original trilogy of Star Wars films, reprised their roles — with Leia promoted to the rank of general — for last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and its forthcoming sequel, Star Wars: Episode VIII.
In addition to Hamill, actor Anthony Daniels, who plays C-3PO in the Star Wars franchise, added his tribute to Fisher online. “I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn’t. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad,” Daniels wrote.
Billy Dee Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in Star Wars – Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars – Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, added on Twitter, “I’m deeply saddened at the news of Carrie’s passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!”
Oscar-winning actress Lupita N’yongo, who plays Maz Kanata, a motion-capture character who debuted in The Force Awakens, also posted a remembrance of Fisher via her Instagram account. “Sweet Carrie,” Nyong’o wrote, alongside a photo of the two stars.
Members of the Star Wars cast aren’t the only stars posting condolences and salutes to Fisher online. Read more, from William Shatner, Albert Brooks, and others, here.