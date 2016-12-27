Daisy Ridley on Carrie Fisher: 'How awful that we have to say goodbye'

Daisy Ridley has released a statement following the death of her Star Wars castmate Carrie Fisher on Tuesday.

“Devastated at this monumental loss,” Ridley wrote. “How lucky we all are to have known her, and how awful that we have to say goodbye.”

Ridley, 24, starred in last year’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which saw Fisher reprise her role as General (née Princess) Leia Organa. The pair shared a moving scene in the final moments of the film, and both actresses will appear in 2017’s Star Wars: Episode VIII.

For the better part of Star Wars history, Fisher was the only female lead in the franchise. But at Star Wars Celebration 2015, the actress said she welcomed Ridley’s involvement. “It’s good to have a little help,” said Fisher. “I liked being the only one when I was 19… Now, I need some backup.”

She spoke about her young costar in an interview with EW last year. “I’ve been trying to help her,” Fisher said. “I’ve been warning her, that’s how I help people.”

Fisher shared one such warning in a conversation with Ridley in Interview magazine: “You should fight for your outfit,” she said. “Don’t be a slave like I was.”

“All right,” Ridley responded. “I’ll fight.”

