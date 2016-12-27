Watch your favorite ‘90s movies bust a move in epic dance supercut

We’re entering the final days of 2016, and while we all reflect on the year that was, it’s also as good a time as any to look further back to the films (and dance moves) of another decade.

A YouTube user cut together dance scenes from more than 80 movies from the 1990s, from Titanic and Home Alone to Pulp Fiction, Father of the Bride, 10 Things I Hate About You, Clueless, and Romeo + Juliet.

The entire video, fittingly, is scored to a dance-worthy ‘90s hit: “Praise You” by Fatboy Slim.

“There were so many great songs to choose from but ‘Praise You’ and Fatboy Slim’s music in general really hits the ’90s nostalgia button for me,” Robert Jones wrote on YouTube. “I worked in a music store (Blockbuster Music) from 96-99 and wanted to choose something from that great period in my life.”

Watch Jones’ ‘90s supercut (via The Huffington Post) above.