In director Alex Kurtzman’s shuffling-dead The Mummy reboot, Tom Cruise is Nick Morton, an amoral tough guy who runs afoul of a resurrected ancient Egyptian. Russell Crowe is Dr. Henry Jekyll, and you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry.

The film could also resurrect Universal’s movie monsters — arguably the original cinematic universe. “It’s our ability to sympathize with [these] monsters that has made them endure,” says Kurtzman.

“There’s an origin story happening on two different fronts,” Kurtzman also told EW of the film before its first trailer debuted earlier this month. “I won’t tell you too much more than that, other than to say: One of the things that I think has defined Tom Cruise movies, for 30 years, is that Tom Cruise always saves the day. You know whenever you’re in a Tom Cruise movie that he’s gonna figure out a way to save the day. And that’s great, and it’s why I pay my money to see his movies. However, in the context of a monster movie, it’s challenging, because monster movies are about characters who are often very out of control, and don’t know how to save the day. The first thing I said to Tom was, ‘It’ll be scarier if we can take away the fundamental knowledge that you’re gonna solve the problem.'”

The Mummy arrives June 9. See a new photo above and watch the trailer below.