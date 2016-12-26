Rogue One passes $500 million worldwide

The Rebel Alliance have 500 million reasons to have their hope restored.

Disney estimates Rogue One: A Star Wars Story raked in $64.4 million domestically during the three-day holiday weekend, according to a report distributed Monday. That, along with the $47.1 million earned worldwide in the same period, propelled the film to an estimated $523.8 million worldwide.

Rogue One remained the No. 1 movie in the U.S., U.K., and a handful of other markets despite the way the calendar fell this year. Theaters are often closed in Europe on Christmas Eve, while U.K. screens are typically shuttered on Christmas Day, according to Disney.

In its opening weekend, Rogue One raked in $155 million. The latest Star Wars offering is the cap in a great year for Disney, which earned an industry record $2.49 billion in 2016 before theatergoers could even see Rogue One.