Fifty years after they played gorgeously blond newlyweds in Barefoot in the Park, Jane Fonda and Robert Redford are reuniting for a drama based on the final novel by Colorado writer Kent Haruf. Check out the exclusive image above of the two American acting icons from the Netflix original movie Our Souls at Night (premiering in 2017).

The film marks the third pairing of Fonda and Redford, who also toplined 1979’s The Electric Horseman. The actors star as widowed neighbors who begin sleeping together — as in, getting some shut-eye in the same bed. Though none-sexual, the relationship becomes the talk of their small town. The movie costars Bruce Dern (Fonda’s husband in 1978’s Coming Home), Judy Greer, and Matthias Schoenaerts.

In one scene, the characters flee the fictional eastern Colorado town of Holt to check into a Denver hotel. “And I nudged [Redford] with my elbow,” Fonda says, “and I said, ‘Duh, Barefoot in the Park, Bob! Because suddenly I felt so girlish and I realized I was nudging him to be less serious, just like I do in that film. And just like the way I do with him in real life.”

Fonda also tells EW that her half-century friendship with Redford is woven tightly into the film’s fabric. “We show up for each other,” she says. “We always have.”

We’ll be showing up too.