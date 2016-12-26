John Wick: Chapter 2, the follow-up to 2014’s hitman thriller John Wick, finds Keanu Reeves reprising the role of the titular assassin and dog-lover. “It’s tricky when you do a sequel,” says director Chad Stahelski. “You don’t want to fall into the trap of retelling the first story again. Certainly, we didn’t want to kill another puppy — or kill a cat. [Laughs] We wanted to show more of the John Wick world, what he would have experienced before he settled down and tried to get out of the business.”

New cast members include the rapper Common, Ruby Rose from Orange is the New Black, and Laurence Fishburne, who plays a character called “the Bowery King” and whose presence in the film makes John Wick: Chapter 2 a mini-Matrix reunion.

“It was so cool to have a chance to work with Laurence Fishburne again, with the history that we have professionally and personally,” says Reeves. “I ran into him, and he was saying that he was a fan of the first film, and was there anything in the second film. I said, ‘As a matter of fact there is!’ So, we sent him the project and he responded to the role. Lawrence is playing a character called the Bowery King. He is a leader of this underworld in New York City. He knows everything about everything and he helps John in his mission. It was cool to act with him again and hopefully people will enjoying seeing us reunited.”

For more exclusive first looks, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly, on stands now, or buy it here — and subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

John Wick: Chapter 2 arrives Feb. 10. See the film’s trailer below.