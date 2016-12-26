Take a POV ride through Iron Man Experience at Hong Kong Disneyland

The time has come: you can finally soar alongside Tony Stark as he battles the forces of evil at Hong Kong Disneyland.

The Lantau Island-based theme park is set to officially debut its long-gestating Iron Man Experience ride on Jan. 11, though industry bloggers with Theme Park Review were invited to board the new attraction as its first public riders on Christmas Day as part of the project’s soft opening phase, capturing a thrilling POV video of the ride in motion.

Utilizing a similar ride system found on the classic Disney attraction Star Tours, Iron Man Experience invites guests on a simulator-style journey with the titular superhero as he battles against Hydra to save the city of Hong Kong. Before boarding a 44-person “Iron Wing” vehicle, visitors navigate through the Stark Expo, where the latest products from Stark Industries – including several Iron Man props – are on display.

The Iron Man Experience marks the first opening in a $1.4 billion multi-year expansion planned for the 11-year-old park. Future installments, set to open between 2018 and 2013, include a large Avengers-themed ride, an amusement land based on the Arendelle region from the animated hit Frozen, a live-action show featuring characters from Moana, and large-scale renovations to the park’s Sleeping Beauty Castle set to increase its overall size.

Stateside, the world of Marvel is set to take over the Disneyland Resort’s Tower of Terror ride in 2017, when the classic drop-tower attraction will undergo a lengthy rehab beginning Jan. 2, reopening later in the year with a Guardians of the Galaxy theme under the name Mission: Breakout.

Check out the full POV video of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Iron Man Experience ride above.