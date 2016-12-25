Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Watch Wolverine’s Logan trailer recreated in LEGO

Fans got their first look at an older, more battle-scarred version of Wolverine earlier this year when the official trailer arrived for Logan. Now, the latest story starring Hugh Jackman’s clawed character is getting a much tinier (but still broody) retelling in LEGO form.

YouTube user thebrickranger recreated the Logan trailer with brick versions of Wolverine, Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and the young girl (played by Dafne Keen) who Charles says is “very much” like Logan. The video uses the same dialogue from the trailer, along with that Johnny Cash cover of Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt.” 

Watch the LEGO version of the trailer above, and compare it to the real one below. Logan, the third installment in the Wolverine film series, enters theaters on March 3.

