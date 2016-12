What would Jon Favreau’s holiday classic Elf look like if it were a horror thriller from the 1990s? CineFix answered that question on Christmas Eve by recutting the film to look especially sinister, turning the naivete of Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) into something much more dangerous.

Costarring James Caan, the recut Elf has a bit of a Misery vibe to it, because nothing says season’s greetings like terror.