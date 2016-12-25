Carrie Fisher in ‘stable condition,’ says mother Debbie Reynolds

Carrie Fisher is in “stable condition” two days after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight, according to her mother.

Actress Debbie Reynolds shared a message on her official Twitter account Sunday, providing an update on her daughter’s condition and thanking fans for their well-wishes.

“Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it,” Reynolds’ message says. “For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.”

Fisher, 60, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday after suffering the medical emergency during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press that night that his sister was in an intensive care unit and receiving “excellent” care.

Fellow Star Wars stars Mark Hamill and Peter Mayhew have been among those sharing good wishes for Fisher. On Sunday, Hamill shared a new message wishing his on-screen sister a speedy recovery.