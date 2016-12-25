It might look tasty, but chances are you won’t want to check in at this gingerbread version of the Bates Motel.

Last year, Aaron Keeling shared photos of his family’s scary-good recreation of The Shining’s Overlook Hotel as a gingerbread house. This year, they opted to create the iconic motel and house made famous in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho.

The confection boasts five interior rooms depicting scenes from the film, including its most famous scene — the one where Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) meets a bloody end in her motel room’s shower. All of the furniture and props are made from items like fontant and gingerbread, Keeling said, and everything except for the base and the lights are edible.

It's finally here! The Bates Motel from Psycho, made entirely from candy and gingerbread, with 5 interior scenes! https://t.co/eBITRlvrPB — Aaron Keeling (@AaronKeeling) December 23, 2016

The entire project took “about a week of solid non-stop work,” Keeling wrote, and it certainly shows. Take a look at more of the photos of his family’s impressive work below.