Alien: Covenant drops terrifying, R-rated first trailer for Christmas

The good people of 20th Century Fox have decided we can start celebrating the holidays right now. Here we have the very first trailer for Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant in all of its terrifying glory.

“It’s hard to scare people,” Scott tells EW. “It’s a lot easier to make people laugh. But to scare the sh– out of somebody? That’s difficult.”

Alien: Covenant, out May 19, centers on the crew of a colony ship who think they’ve found a great new planet when — surprise! — it turns out to be a horror they need to escape. For those who thought 2012’s Prometheus was confusing, Scott says this film will provide some answers. “Covenant is really going to show you who did it and why.”

Released as the clock struck midnight on Christmas Day, the debut teaser begins with a graphic sequence (chestbursters, meet backbursters), and showcases much of the film’s all-star cast, including Michael Fassbender (returning from Prometheus as David the android), Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Jussie Smollett, and Billy Crudup — who meets a facehugger face first.

The tense trailer closes out with another violent set piece: a scene of shower sex interrupted with vengeance by a fully grown xenomorph.

Take a look at the trailer above and remember: you’re not in space so, yes, everyone can hear you screaming. Happy holidays!