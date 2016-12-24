Rogue One continues box office dominance

The Force is strong with this one. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the latest film in the beloved sci-fi franchise, earned an estimated $22.8 million Friday and is expected to collect $90 million over Christmas weekend — good enough to help it cross $300 million in total box office earnings sometime Sunday or Monday.

The film’s continued success at the box office comes after it notched 2016’s largest Thursday opening earlier this month. And with $155 million earned in its first weekend, the Gareth Edwards-directed film scored the second biggest North American opening of all time — though it was a distant second to 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Rogue One has dwarfed its box office competition in recent days, but other films are off to strong starts. The animated musical Sing has earned nearly $34 million since its Wednesday opening, bringing it to second place this week after Rogue One. And Passengers and Assassin’s Creed, which both also opened Wednesday, have raked in $11.8 million and $11.2 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Why Him?, the comedy starring James Franco and Bryan Cranston, brought in $3.9 million on its opening day Friday.