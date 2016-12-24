New Power Rangers trailer brings mighty morphin' action

The Power Rangers are going from brooding to rocking in a new teaser trailer.

The upcoming reboot and reimagining of the hit ‘90s TV series Mighty Morphin Power Rangers received its first look through a trailer in October at New York Comic Con, and this weekend, a new international preview of the sci-fi action film was released.

A hard rock score, which seems to be a variation on the classic “Go, Go, Power Rangers” theme, accents the action visuals. Set in fictional Angel Grove and revolving around troubled teens given extraordinary powers, the film stars a cast of fresh faces as the high schoolers-turned-heroes, as well as Elizabeth Banks as the villainous Rita Repulsa, Bryan Cranston as their guide Zordon, and Bill Hader as Alpha 5.

Check out the teaser above before Power Rangers hits theaters on March 24, 2017.