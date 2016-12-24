Harrison Ford 'shocked and saddened' by news of Carrie Fisher's heart attack

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com

Harrison Ford is sending love to his “dear friend” and Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher after her recent heart attack.

Fisher, 60, was aboard an 11-hour flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she went into cardiac arrest. After the plane landed just after noon in California, Fisher was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital. Fisher remains in intensive care, according to her brother.

“I am shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend,” the 74-year-old actor told PEOPLE. “Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family and friends.”

Fisher revealed in her latest book The Princess Diarist that she and Ford had a whirlwind love affair on the set of the 1977 Star Wars film.

“It’s been 40 years!” the actress previously told PEOPLE about spilling the secret of the real-life love between Han Solo and Princess Leia. “I didn’t say anything to anybody for years but it’s not like anyone’s deeply affected by it anymore.”

After stumbling upon her old, often angst-ridden journals that she kept while filming on location in London, Fisher felt the time had come to open up about the formative experience.

“It was so intense,” she previously explained to PEOPLE. “It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend.”

Their romance might have bene passionate, but their costar Mark Hamill was none the wiser.

The 65-year-old actor, who played Luke Skywalker — brother to her Princess Leia in the Star Wars films — recently told Entertainment Tonight that he was “blissfully unaware” of the Fisher-Ford fling.

“I was so self-involved at that point, they could’ve been doing it in front of me and I wouldn’t have noticed,” he joked. “I was single and had my own agenda.”

Hamill was one of the many stars leading prayers for Fisher on Twitter as news broke of her health.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Other fans around the world have been sending the love to Fisher — writing prayers on Twitter using the trending hashtag #MayTheForceBeWithHer. Tweets included well-wishes for the star, as well as hopes that she fight through her current medical condition.

“She is in the intensive care unit, she is being well looked after,” her brother Todd Fisher told Entertainment Tonight. “If everyone could just pray for her that would be good. The doctors are doing their thing and we don’t want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently.”

He added, “We don’t know. We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that’s why she is in ICU. I’m sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that.”

—reporting by JULIE JORDAN