Just in time for this wonderfully festive holiday weekend, food vlogger Andrew Rea made “a special gross-out holiday episode” of his YouTube series Binging with Babish by making Will Ferrell’s sugary breakfast in the movie Elf.

“Will Ferrell is a man who wears many hats, but one of his most famous is his pointy Elf cap donned in the eponymous 2003 contemporary Christmas classic,” Rea writes in the video caption. ” Will I be imbued with holiday cheer upon my first bite, or will my face cringe into an unrecognizable James Caan-like countenance?”

Aside from the spaghetti itself, the crucial ingredients for this cavity-creating delight are chocolate chips, M&Ms, a crumbled fudge Pop-Tart, marshmallows, maple syrup (Buddy’s favorite treat), caramel sauce, and chocolate syrup.

“This was far and away the most disgusting thing, not only have I made for this show but I’ve ever made in my entire life,” Rea says.

Watch the recipe come to life in the video above.