Alien: Covenant trailer arrives Christmas Day: Watch first footage now

Twentieth Century Fox has a special holiday surprise for fans of Ridley Scott’s Alien franchise: a brief, 15-second teaser for the Alien: Covenant trailer, which is set to arrive online Christmas Day.

The new video sees a familiar egg about to open and release whatever intergalactic evil awakening within. The clip caps off a week of teases and new looks for the 2017 film, which acts as a sequel to Scott’s Prometheus and part of the precursors to his original 1979 Alien.

In Alien: Covenant, the crew of a colony ship heads to a planet they believe is an uncharted paradise, but they quickly learn it’s anything but home.

Earlier this week, EW released a new look at Katherine Waterson’s Daniels, the next Ripley-esque heroine at the center of this story. The cast also includes Prometheus star Michael Fassbender, as well as Danny McBride, Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, and Amy Seimetz.

Watch the video below.

Alien: Covenant will hit theaters on May 19, 2017.