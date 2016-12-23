Before James Franco was seen in Justin Kelly’s King Cobra, the actor and director filmed I Am Michael, about the controversial true story of a gay rights advocate who stunned his boyfriend, friends, and family by proclaiming himself heterosexual. Nearly two years after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2015, a new I Am Michael trailer is now online.

The film is based on a profile published in The New York Times about Michael Glatze (Franco), who wrote for the gay men’s magazine XY before launching his own publication, Young Gay America, with then boyfriend, Bennett (Zachary Quinto). Glatze was an emerging voice and role model among gay youth at the time, but in July 2007 he no longer identified as gay and went on to marry a woman (Emma Roberts).

“I Am Michael is an incredibly original film on a very important topic: identity,” Franco said in a statement when Brainstorm Media announced distribution. “As we move into a new presidency where sexual orientation might once again be called into question, a film that examines this from such an unusual perspective is invaluable. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Kelly, who also wrote the screenplay, remarked of the film to IndieWire at Sundance, “I want people to think about the power of religion and belief, the fluidity of identity, the need to belong and the extremes that we’re willing to go through in order to be loved, and the complexities of how we perceive others and ourselves, to name a few things.”

Watch the trailer (which first premiered on iTunes) below, as shared by cast member Charlie Carver.

Official trailer for "I Am Michael" – in theaters/on demand January 27th pic.twitter.com/a7bys0Vnn7 — Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) December 23, 2016

I Am Michael will be released on Jan. 27.