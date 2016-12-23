Carrie Fisher in intensive care after in-flight heart attack

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has been moved to an intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a heart attack aboard a flight on Friday, according to her brother.

Todd Fisher told the Associated Press that the actress is receiving “excellent” care in the ICU. Though he would not categorize her condition, Fisher earlier told the wire service that the actress was “out of emergency” and stabilized. According to TMZ and other outlets, Fisher is on a ventilator.

The actress best known for portraying Princess Leia in the Star Wars films suffered an apparent heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Los Angeles World Airports Police responded to an emergency at 12:15 p.m. local time at LAX’s Terminal 7 after a woman went into cardiac arrest, Officer Alicia Hernandez told EW. LAFD spokesman Erik Scott told EW that the paramedics were waiting for the plane’s arrival and “provided advanced life support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Actress Anna Akana posted on Twitter that she was on Fisher’s flight and saw her removed by EMT workers. “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK,” she tweeted. “So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped.” Comedian Brad Gage was also on the flight with Akana and Fisher.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

So many thanks to the United flight crew who jumped into action, and the awesome doctor and nurse passengers who helped — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

@RickMalambri @bradgage no😦 she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

A United Airlines spokesperson said in a statement: “Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive. Our thoughts are with our customer at this time and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”

Star Wars actors Mark Hamill, Gwendoline Christie, and Peter Mayhew, as well as Star Trek star William Shatner were among those tweeting Fisher wishes for a recovery on Friday afternoon.

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

Fisher’s reps did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

This is a developing story…