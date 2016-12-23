Mark Hamill is among the many members of the Star Wars family tweeting their concern for Carrie Fisher after the actress suffered a heart attack on Friday.
“As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher,” Hamill, who stars with Fisher in the Star Wars franchise, wrote.
“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher,” Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew tweeted.
“Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher,” wrote Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams.
According to multiple reports, Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was taken to a local hospital after the plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport.
Gwendoline Christie, who appeared with Fisher in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and costars with the actress in Star Wars: Episode VIII also posted a note to Fisher on Twitter: “@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force.”
Other Star Wars notables to post about Fisher online included Warwick Davis, Rogue One writer Gary Whitta, and Han Solo spinoff movie co-director Chris Miller.
In addition to Star Wars cast and crew, many other celebrities, including Fisher’s half sister Joely Fisher, William Shatner, Bette Midler, Diane Warren, Billy Eichner, and Kevin Smith, offered their thoughts and wishes to Fisher online.