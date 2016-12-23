Mark Hamill is among the many members of the Star Wars family tweeting their concern for Carrie Fisher after the actress suffered a heart attack on Friday.

“As if 2016 couldn’t get any worse… sending all our love to @carrieffisher,” Hamill, who stars with Fisher in the Star Wars franchise, wrote.

“Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher,” Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew tweeted.

“Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher,” wrote Lando Calrissian actor Billy Dee Williams.

According to multiple reports, Fisher, 60, suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was taken to a local hospital after the plane landed at Los Angeles International Airport.

Gwendoline Christie, who appeared with Fisher in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and costars with the actress in Star Wars: Episode VIII also posted a note to Fisher on Twitter: “@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force.”

Other Star Wars notables to post about Fisher online included Warwick Davis, Rogue One writer Gary Whitta, and Han Solo spinoff movie co-director Chris Miller.

See more tweets below.

@carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX❤❤❤ — Gwendoline Christie (@lovegwendoline) December 23, 2016

Sending love and well wishes to 'our Princess' @carrieffisher. The Force is strong with you… #YubNub x pic.twitter.com/TP1Z0msUjO — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 23, 2016

Be well @carrieffisher. Thoughts, hopes, and the Force are with you. — Merry Whitta 🎄 (@garywhitta) December 23, 2016

Come on, Carrie.

Keep calm and Carrie on. — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) December 23, 2016

Sending fatherly Force vibes to #CarrieFisher…I'm hoping to hear some positive news soon.

Love, Anakin. — Matt Lanter (@MattLanter) December 24, 2016

In addition to Star Wars cast and crew, many other celebrities, including Fisher’s half sister Joely Fisher, William Shatner, Bette Midler, Diane Warren, Billy Eichner, and Kevin Smith, offered their thoughts and wishes to Fisher online.

Use the force babe💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/WVy6vG8ewc — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 24, 2016

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

#CarrieFisher's had a heart attack; hope and pray she recovers soon. Quick witted, hilarious on paper and in person, and just plain beloved. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 23, 2016

The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family. — E L James (@E_L_James) December 23, 2016

Carrie Fisher please b ok!!! — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 23, 2016

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through… https://t.co/Wq6wrlmrnE — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 23, 2016

We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016

send love prayers and the kitchen sink to my sister @carrieffisher Fuck no . Fuck no. — Courtney Love Cobain (@Courtney) December 23, 2016

Hang in there @carrieffisher….The Force is With You!! — Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) December 23, 2016

Sending up prayers into the ether for Carrie Fisher. Surely this year has already taken enough. — Garbage (@garbage) December 23, 2016

@carrieffisher Don't even think about it!! This planet needs you on it! Sending so much love xxx — graham norton (@grahnort) December 23, 2016

Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 23, 2016

All prayers and well wishes to @carrieffisher for a full and speedy recovery! — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) December 23, 2016

Fucking hell, not Carrie Fisher — Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 23, 2016

Sending best wishes to @carrieffisher Praying for a speedy recovery — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) December 24, 2016