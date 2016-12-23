Captain Marvel comic nods to Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson

Captain Marvel the comic character is a fan of the actress who’ll play her on the big screen.

Actress Brie Larson, who’ll play the superhero in Marvel’s 2019 Captain Marvel film, shared a panel from an upcoming Spider-Man/Deadpool comic book issue — out next week — that shouts out the Oscar winner for Room.

In the panel, Captain Marvel holds a copy of Tommy Wiseau’s much-maligned cult classic The Room.

“No. I wanted Room with Brie Larson. Not The Room,” she says. Then, she pokes fun at Wiseau: “Side note. You know this guy is an alien, right? He’s a wanted criminal. The Guardians have been looking for him for years.”

Larson captioned the Instagram, “I feel you girl.”

Larson was officially unveiled as Captain Marvel during last July’s Comic-Con. While not much is known about the movie, Marvel boss Kevin Feige said the Carol Danvers is “as powerful a character as we’ve ever put in a movie.”

“Her powers are off the charts, and when she’s introduced, she will be by far the strongest character we’ve ever had,” he said. “It’s important, then, to counterbalance that with someone who feels real. She needs to have a humanity to tap into, and Brie can do that.”

See Larson’s post below. Captain Marvel is slated for a March 8, 2019 release.