Santa can add some names to his 2017 naughty list: three Bad Moms.

On Friday evening, STX Entertainment and Kristen Bell announced A Bad Moms Christmas, a sequel to last summer’s box-office sleeper comedy. The film is being fast-tracked for a Nov. 3, 2017 release date. Original writers Jon Lucas and Scott Moore (The Hangover) are back on board.

“Get ready. It’s about to get festive as a mother. A Bad Moms Christmas coming for ya winter 2017!” Bell tweeted.

Earlier this month, the writing-directing tandem behind Bad Moms told EW they had an idea for a sequel around Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn’s characters. “Right now we’re trying to figure out the sequel to Bad Moms, so that’s where all our energy is,” Lucas told EW. “Hopefully we’re getting that off the ground sooner than later because we’d love to make another one.”

Also in the lineup for the lousy parents cinematic universe: a Bad Dads movie, which STX announced will arrive on July 14, 2017.

The original Bad Moms was released July 29 and raked in $180 million worldwide on a $20 million budget. The comedy earned an A- from EW’s Chris Nashawaty.

“This is a brand that has enormous goodwill all over the world, so expanding and extending the Bad Moms franchise in an authentic and irreverent way has been a priority for our team. Jon and Scott have a truly hysterical story that was pure perfection,” STX Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson said in a statement. “Mila, Kristen and Kathryn are excited to re-team, and we will move forward with A Bad Moms Christmas on a similar timetable and in much the same way in which we produced the original.”