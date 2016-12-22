Wonder Woman: Gal Gadot steals 'god killer' sword in exclusive new photo

There is a point in any good origin story where the hero has to make the decision to step out on her own, forge her own path, and fight for what’s right. For Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), her moment comes when she disobeys her mother, Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen); breaks into the heavily guarded armory on her idyllic all-female island of Themyscira; and — as seen in the exclusive image above — steals the Amazon’s mythical sword, the “god killer,” before heading to Europe to help save humanity.

“This is her moment,” says director Patty Jenkins (Monster). “She’s heard all the terrible things about man’s land. But she’s also heard that mankind is in need and under duress. This is her great moment to make the decision to be the one to try and save them.”

Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2. After that, she’ll be seen teaming with the rest of the Justice League for that film, arriving in November.