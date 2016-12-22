Don’t call Bong Joon-ho’s next film a monster movie.

Yes, the Snowpiercer filmmaker rose to international prominence with 2007’s creature feature The Host. And sure, Okja is named for another mysterious creature, but Joon-ho says, “It’s a very shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before.”

The story follows Okja and Mija (Ahn Seo-hyun), a young South Korean girl, and their adventure leads to New York City. In the climactic sequence storyboarded below, Lily Collins’ Red races onto the streets of Manhattan.

“Red is part of a group of animal rights activists that figure into the story,” teases Joon-ho, who filmed in the Financial District. “On Wall Street, it’s the heart of capitalism,” the director notes. “On the surface is a story about an animal, but it’s essentially a story about capitalism.” Nothing monstrous about that!

Okja is due to arrive on Netflix this summer. See another photo of Collins as Red below.