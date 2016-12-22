Michael Fassbender says he was up for a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Michael Fassbender has played the mutant Magneto in the X-Men franchise and has brought the Assassin’s Creed video-game saga to the big screen, but the Oscar nominee could have also been part of a galaxy far, far away.

In a new interview, the actor revealed that he had been in talks with J.J. Abrams for a role in last year’s Star Wars film, The Force Awakens.

“We talked about a role,” Fassbender told MTV’s Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast. “We had a conversation. I’m pretty sure I was busy doing something else in the summer he was kickstarting that.”

Fassbender didn’t specify which role the two had been discussing, but fans can speculate over whether it might have been baddies like General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) or Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), or perhaps even the heroic pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

Fassbender isn’t the only actor to discuss going out for a Star Wars role – last month, Eddie Redmayne revealed he auditioned for Driver’s Kylo Ren role.

Assassin’s Creed is in theaters now. Listen to Fassbender discuss Star Wars at the 21-minute mark in the podcast here.