Elf belongs in our top holiday movie moments pond

Elf is as full of hilarious moments but it’s the epic fistfight between (fake) Santa Claus and Buddy that snagged the No. 2 spot in the PEOPLE/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) special, EW Presents: The Top 10 Holiday Movie Moments.

Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf is a fish out of water when he arrives in New York City, having been raised by elves in the North Pole after accidentally crawling into Santa’s sack as a child. When he returns to the city to track down his birth father (James Caan), things don’t go quite as well as he expected.

Buddy gets a job in a department store and is thrilled when he hears Santa’s coming to town, because, after all, he knows him! Only, he doesn’t expect Santa to be Artie Lange and smell like beef and cheese. The result is one hilarious showdown in front of a crowd of terrified children.

“He is so mad, and he just kind of blows up on him,” says EW.com editor Christopher Rosen. “Who doesn’t want to tell someone they sit on a throne of lies? It is a classic line that you could use during the holiday season, that you could use to your boss, you could use anytime.”

And it’s Ferrell’s childlike quality that keeps you rooting for him, even as he sends his fists into the face of a mall Santa, says EW senior writer Sara Vilkomerson.