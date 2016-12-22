Charlie Hunnam chases a dark destiny in Lost City of Z teaser trailer

Charlie Hunnam is headed for a place where “ain’t nobody come back from” in the new teaser trailer for James Gray’s The Lost City of Z.

After an introduction from supporting actor Tom Holland, the clip offers an extended look at the adventure film, which follows the real-life story of Percy Fawcett (Hunnam), who embarked on a search for the titular city — a fabled location thought to have existed in the depths of the Amazon — with the help of his aide-de-camp, Henry Costin (Robert Pattinson).

Judging by the trailer, the explorers face a bevy of obstacles along their journey en route to the legendary city, the discovery of which “may well write a whole new chapter in human history,” according to a disembodied voice that plays over the footage.

The Lost City of Z marks Gray’s sixth effort as a feature director, following critically well-received titles like 2013’s The Immigrant and 2008’s Two Lovers.

The film, which also stars Holland as Fawcett’s son and Sienna Miller as his wife, had its world premiere in October as part of the New York Film Festival, where it closed the annual event with positive reviews.

Watch the film’s new teaser trailer below, ahead of The Lost City of Z‘s April 14 release date.