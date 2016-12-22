Blade Runner 2049: What if Harrison Ford is killing off all his iconic characters?

[Warning! Year-old spoiler ahead] Last year, Harrison Ford revived one of his most beloved roles — scruffy-looking nerf-herder Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens — only to have him murdered in the third act. “I’ve been arguing for Han Solo to die for about 30 years,” Ford once said. “Not because I was tired of him or because he’s boring, but his sacrifice for the other characters would lend gravitas and emotional weight.”

Okay, sure, but with Ford resurrecting Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049 next year, followed by a fifth turn as Indiana Jones scheduled for 2019, could Ford be bringing back his most beloved characters only to, uh, retire them for good?

Unsurprisingly, the 2049 camp had no comment. Ford, though, did compare his Blade Runner 2049 experience to his recent reprisal of Han Solo in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

“In both cases it was 30 years or more from the original, and just by acknowledging it and not running away from the reality of the passage of time, it becomes interesting to play that character again,” he told EW.

For more on Blade Runner 2049, including exclusive photographs and interviews with the filmmakers and cast, pick up Entertainment Weekly‘s First Look Issue, on stands Friday, or buy it here — and subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

That question of Deckard’s fate will hopefully be answered when Blade Runner 2049 hits theaters on Oct. 6, 2017.