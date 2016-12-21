One of the perks of compiling a list of great holiday movie moments is actually getting to think about movies past, present, and future — not unlike Ebenezer Scrooge, the star of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, a book that has given way to numerous movies. So it was inevitable that one of those many flicks made its way into the PEN special, EW Presents: The Top 10 Holiday Movie Moments. In this case, it was Scrooged.

“It’s been remade a million times but never like 1988’s Scrooged,” EW senior writer Sara Vilkomerson says of A Christmas Carol. “For one thing, none of the rest of them have Bill Murray.”

But it isn’t the former Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters actor who steals the show. It’s his costar, Carol Kane (Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), who plays the Ghost of Christmas Present.

“One of my favorite scenes is when Carol Kane just beats the living hell out of Bill Murray,” says Vilkomerson. “She’s this little, tiny woman with this very sweet voice and something with the combination of that with her fairy wings and her ditziness. Seeing her beat the hell out of Bill Murray is unforgettable.”

Watch the full episode of EW Presents: The Top 10 Holiday Movie Moments, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.