Home Alone 8-bit remake will leave you thirsty for more

If you always thought the Christmas caper Home Alone would make a great retro videogame, well, there were actually several versions. But just in case the official attempts didn’t do it for you — or you can’t find your old Nintendo controller — 8-Bit Cinema has you covered.

Cinefix’s pixelated video series has given the Macaulay Culkin comedy a lo-fi makeover, squeezing the entire movie into a two-minute adventure with shades of the classic games The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros. All the carefully laid traps to foil the Wet Bandits have been faithfully reproduced, plus some choice lines and a fuzzy synthesized soundtrack.

Check it out in the video above, and follow up with 8-Bit Cinema’s takes on Stranger Things, Doctor Strange, and Titanic.