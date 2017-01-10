Monopoly's 56 New Tokens: See Them All

Monopoly Token Madness Vote

Players, choose your tokens!

As part of Hasbro's Monopoly Token Madness Vote, players will now get a chance to vote for their favorite pieces — essentially deciding the 8-token lineup of future games. However, the selections aren't just limited to the current pieces (Scottie Dog, Top Hat, Thimble, etc.); players will also get a chance to pick from more than 50 new options, including the TV, T-Rex, and Penguin. In keeping with the times, there are also four emoji options. And you can see them ALL in this slideshow.

The winners won't be announced till World Monopoly Day on Mar. 19, but fans can vote for their faves on VoteMonopoly.com starting Jan. 10 to Jan. 31.