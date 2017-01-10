Gaming

Monopoly's 56 New Tokens: See Them All

Monopoly Token Madness Vote 

Players, choose your tokens!

As part of Hasbro's Monopoly Token Madness Vote, players will now get a chance to vote for their favorite pieces — essentially deciding the 8-token lineup of future games. However, the selections aren't just limited to the current pieces (Scottie Dog, Top Hat, Thimble, etc.); players will also get a chance to pick from more than 50 new options, including the TV, T-Rex, and Penguin. In keeping with the times, there are also four emoji options. And you can see them ALL in this slideshow.

The winners won't be announced till World Monopoly Day on Mar. 19, but fans can vote for their faves on VoteMonopoly.com starting Jan. 10 to Jan. 31. 

The Top Hat 

What Mr. Monopoly will be taking off as he salutes your eventual win. One of the first pieces in the game, this token has come to be considered one of its most iconic pieces. 

The Scottie Dog

Is it really a game of Monopoly if no one fights over this beloved token? Enough players seemed to agree that a 2013 vote to retire a piece saw it emerge the most popular piece with 29% of the vote. That's nothing to woof at. 

The Boot

Talk about a shoe-in! The 1930s work boot-inspired piece, which was meant to be a symbol of hard work, was one of the game's original six pieces. 

The Battleship

There's no sinking your game when you play as the trusty ol' Battleship, a token that now makes cameos over in Hasbro's other board game, Diplomacy

The Racecar

Race around the board buying and selling property in this classic 1930s roadster-inspired token, which was initially intended to be the car Mr. Monopoly drove. 

The Wheelbarrow

Talk about a great and effective way to carry all the money you'll be earning on your way to that win. 

The Thimble

There'll be no needling you as you get out of 'Jail' and pass 'Go' yet again. 

The Cat

The latest addition to the game's token lineup gave fans of felines a piece to fight over as it replaced the now-retired Iron.

The TV

Don't change the channel on your path to victory with this retro-looking piece. 

The Typewriter

Write your own story each time you pass go — or even end up in jail... 

The Trumpet

It'll be sweet music to your game-playing ears every time someone else lands on a space you own. 

The Smiley Face

Now you won't have to show (or tell) the other players how you feel as you win. 

The Wink Face

Sometimes you want to make your game a little extra playful. 

The Kissy Face

Show your friends and family there's no hard feelings as you take their money with this demonstrative token. 

The Crying With Laughter Emoji

Experience the good kind of tears as you play the game with your friends and family. 

The Mr. Monopoly Emoji

Feel like you're playing like the former Rich Uncle Pennybags himself.

The Wheel

Keep the Wheel (of fortune) squarely where you can see it — while also rolling past 'Go.' 

The Wellington Boot

A good choice for when it starts raining money on you in the game. 

The Watch

Count down the minutes until your victory with this flashy (time) piece. 

The T-Rex

No need to (Jurassic) park yourself in jail too long with this sure to be lucky, prehistoric-inspired piece. 

The Tortoise

Slow and steady wins the Monopoly race. And at least it's one 'Home' you won't have to build. 

The Thumbs Up

Leave nothing up to Chance, and feel a part of the community with this encouraging token. Like!

The Tennis Shoes

Channel your inner Serena Williams as you make your way towards a winning streak... or at least sneak your way past that 'Go to Jail' space. 

The Surfboard

Ride that wave of fortune and go on to win the game with this piece on the board. 

The Sunglasses

Because you'll need something to help deflect the shine of all the money you'll be making. 

The Sliced Bread

There's a reason people say, "It's the next best thing since..."

The Shoe

While the older token represents the work boot, this piece is more of a fit with what Mr. Monopoly would wear. 

The Scooter

Zip your way to success, passing 'Go' several times on this nimble piece. 

The Sail Boat

Sail your way out of 'Jail' and drop anchor on the properties you have your eye on... 

The Rotary Phone

Phone a friend (who's not playing with you) and tell them how well you're doing. 

The Rooster

The early bird gets all the properties they want for cheap — and that's nothing to crow about. 

The Roller Skate

Zoom by taxes and fines with this fun throwback of a token. 

The Race Car

It'll be far from a photo finish when you pick this flashy new token. 

The Rabbit

Hop to the top with this adorable piece that's perfect for anyone who's a fan of the Scottie Dog and the Cat. 

The Pocket Watch

Time is money — especially as you're working towards becoming the next Mr. Monopoly. 

The Plane

Fly higher than the other players with this fun piece. 

The Bath

You may not be able to pull a Scrooge McDuck, but at least you can bathe in your own success with this fancy token. 

The Penguin

You won't be able to contain your happy feet every time you pass 'Go' with this adorable token. 

The NASCAR

Have some fun as you keep driving past 'Go' again... and again... and again...  

The Motorbike

Live out your inner fantasy of riding a motorcycle and owning multiple railroad stations. 

The Monster Truck

With a token this cool, it won't take much to rally any time you're losing. 

The Life Preserver

If you're a big fan of this game, here's one way to put a ring on it. Or save your slowly sinking chances at winning.  

The Key

Use it as a reminder as you work toward owning multiple properties and opening even more hotels. 

The Jetski

Don't give up your fun in the sun (and sand) just because you've got your eye on victory.

The Horse

There's no time for horsin' around as you gallop towards a win. 

The Helicopter

Beaten out by the Cat, this is the helicopter's second attempt at making it on the board. 

The Hashtag

What better way to say you're #Winning?

The Grammaphone

The sound of money doesn't need to be the only thing you hear as you pass 'Go.'

The Flip-Flop

When you build enough hotels, no one will care what kind of shoes you're wearing. 

The Fish 

This token will be the only thing fishy about your big win. 

The Fire

Let your fellow players bask in your glow as you collect rent. 

The Ducky

Ernie won't be the only one singing a happy song if the ducky were to win and join the current set of tokens. 

The Cufflink

Well, you'll need something to get across how rich you'll be in this game. What better than fancy cufflink?

The Cowboy Hat

The perfect token for when your fellow players take their hats off to you. Yeehaw!

The Cowboy Boot

Some boots are made for walking, others for winning.

The Computer

Now you won't have to Google "what winning feels like."

The Money Clip

Now you too can feel like the Banker — minus all the math and responsibility.

The Cellphone

Just because you insert your game with some '90s nostalgia doesn't mean you'll be phone-ing it in. 

The Camera

Say cheese!

The Bunny Slippers

Feel like the rich person you want to become and be cozy, all at once. 

The Bow Tie

Because Bow Ties are cool... And you can feel a little more like Mr. Monopoly. 

The Bicycle

You'll have to put the pedal to the metal if you're going to keep passing 'Go' and collecting that sweet cash. 

The Millionaire Yacht

While no game is guaranteed smooth sailing, at least take one step closer to making it one. 

The Beach Ball

Bounce your way to a win on the shoulders of your closest friends and family. 

