Zombies run amok in new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer

The undead will be out in full force when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 arrives this October, and a new trailer offers a new peak at the zombie modes.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of Call of Duty Zombies, Black Ops 4 is giving gamers three different story modes with the dead sprinkled in. “Voyage of Despair” will be set aboard the RMS Titanic, where four characters discover what befell the doomed passengers one fateful night; “IX” will be set in ancient Rome and feature a coliseum with ritual sacrifices; and “Blood of the Dead” features the characters from “Origins” taking a trip to the purgatory dimension Alcatraz.

The Black Ops 4 trailer now takes us to Scarlett Rhodes, who’s trying to solve the mysterious disappearance of her father in “Voyage of Despair.” According to Activision, Scarlett, “with the help of three loyal outcasts,” will “fight waves of the undead and uncover a prized relic wielding an extraordinary power that threatens all of humanity.” As shown in the trailer, dark magic was at play that cursed the passengers aboard the RMS Titanic to live as the undead.

Activision

As Scarlett, you’ll get a new weapon to deal with these pests, as well as a badass line: “I stared into the abyss and the abyss gave me a gun!”

There’s also a time travel element that leads into the “IX” story, complete with zombie gladiators and tigers. Oh, my!

Watch the previous teasers for the zombie modes below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies will also offer new Custom Games and Game Modes in the hopes of giving players the most customizable experience possible.

The game will debut Oct. 12 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.