Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo comes to Star Wars: Battlefront II in new trailer

The new Han Solo has entered the field in the latest Star Wars: Battlefront II trailer. The footage shows off gameplay from The Han Solo Session, EA Games’ upcoming crossover between Battlefront and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Characters from the latest Star Wars film coming to the gaming franchise include Alden Ehrenreich‘s Han Solo, Donald Glover‘s Lando Calrissian, and Joonas Suotamo‘s Chewbacca. These appearances are available through Credits or Crystals, according to EA Games.

The Han Solo Session, coming June 12, will include the Coaxium Mines on the planet Kessel as a new location — where the Millennium Falcon pulled off that treacherous Kessel Run in 12 parsecs (if you round down). The new Extraction mode will also feature a mission where you can play as the squad delivering a precious payload to the Millennium Falcon in the mines, or play as the ones who are obstructing their path.

Players will also be able to pilot Lando’s Millennium Falcon (available for Credits) with Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s L3-37 droid as your co-pilot. Han’s line in the trailer, “A good blaster, the right crew, and no job’s too big,” is basically the new “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose.”

EA

Ehrenreich debuted as young Han in the Ron Howard-directed Solo: A Star Wars Story, which hit theaters on May 24. Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, and Paul Bettany also featured in the cast.

Since Lucasfilm has been churning out new films in the Star Wars universe, the Battlefront games have been incorporating these stories and characters into the digital space. The Scarif fight from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story made it in, while Daisy Ridley’s Rey and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren from the main Skywalker Saga are some of the newer characters crossing over.

Watch the new gameplay trailer for The Han Solo Session above.