New Sonic the Hedgehog game revealed: Team Sonic Racing

Sega teased a new addition to the Sonic the Hedgehog family of games at SXSW in March and even more quietly with an earlier tweet this week. Now it’s finally ready for the big reveal.

Team Sonic Racing is a new Sonic-themed racing game coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch this winter. PC will also be getting a digital-only release.

With elements of both arcade and competitive racing, gamers will be able to choose from 15 playable characters from across the Sonic universe, as well as three character types: Speed, Technique, and Power. The look and handling of each racing vehicle will also be customizable, while 14 offense and defensive “wisps” will give you added items to help overcome your opponents.

You’ll be able to play as a team, face off against friends, or race solo in a series of modes — including the four-player split screen of online multiplayer and local co-op modes, and various off- and online racing like Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial, and Team Adventure Mode.

A new teaser and batch of gameplay stills were unveiled to accompany the news.

Sega

Sega

Sega

Sega Sammy Holdings President Haruki Satomi had teased the future of the Sonic franchise in a CNBC interview earlier this May.

“We recently announced the new partnership with Paramount for a Sonic movie project that’s going to be available Nov. 15 to Dec. 19 so it’s a little more than one year but it’s coming soon and we’re really excited about it,” he said. “We can bring Sonic to the next level and not only bring the Sonic game to existing fans but we try to grow our fan base worldwide.”

Sega

Pre-orders for Team Sonic Racing are available here. Details surrounding digital pre-orders will be made available at a later time.