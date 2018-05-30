Fallout 76 announced as next game in the Fallout series

The folks at Bethesda couldn’t wait until their big E3 panel to show everyone what they’ve been cooking up. That happens to be Fallout 76, the next installment of the Fallout series.

Bethesda had been teasing a big announcement since Tuesday. Then the first teaser trailer, accompanied by the tune “Take Me Home Country Roads,” dropped with a look inside Vault 76, from which Fallout 76 gets its title.

“In Vault 76, our future begins,” the narrator says in the preview footage.

Todd Howard, director of Bethesda Game Studios, appeared during a Twitch livestream to announce the news. Details are still under wraps until the Bethesda Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 10 at 6:30 p.m. PT.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to show you what we’ve been up to,” the studio’s Twitter account teased.

