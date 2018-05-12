Watch Ryan Reynolds play the Deadpool video game for first time

“I’ve played Deadpool, but I haven’t played Deadpool,” Ryan Reynolds said of the 2013 video game. That all changed when the actor sat down with YouTube personality jacksepticeye. It’s Deadpool playing Deadpool!

Reynolds admitted he hadn’t played a video game since Castlevania. “I don’t f—ing know how to play this,” he exclaimed when he couldn’t jump up a wall. He did, however, appreciate the rear view of the virtual Deadpool, voiced in the game by Nolan North.

“He’s got a really nice butt. My butt isn’t nearly that nice,” Reynolds said.

The star, reprising the Merc with the Mouth for Deadpool 2, soon had to hand off the controls to jacksepticeye when he got pummeled to death. But Reynolds still offered some commentary, including talk of Colossus having a “shockingly supple” backside and jokes of how he’s “almost sure” Cable actor Josh Brolin has rabies.

“Got to meet one of the coolest guys in the world a couple days ago! Such an incredible experience,” jacksepticeye wrote on their play date on social media.

Reynolds and Brolin had appeared recently on The Graham Norton Show to promote Deadpool 2, which sees Cable traveling from the future to kill a mutant kid. The Merc isn’t about to let that happen, so he recruits his own team of super humans, dubbed X-Force. Zazie Beetz, Julian Dennison, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Bill Skarsgård, Terry Crews, Rob Delaney, Jack Kesy, Leslie Uggams, and Stefan Kapicic also feature.

“He’s kind of like the Daniel Day-Lewis of comedians,” Brolin said of his costar.

“Very method,” Reynolds joked.

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch, opens in theaters on May 18.