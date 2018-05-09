Thanos in Fornite means players can make the Mad Titan dance like no one’s watching. Users quickly took advantage of this facet of the game when Thanos dropped in for the limited time “Infinity Gauntlet” crossover mode in Battle Royale. Others took it to a new level by inserting the dancing Titan into Marvel movies.

A couple of crossovers have been posted online by Reddit users. As first noticed by Polygon, one cut Fortnite‘s Thanos into Star-Lord’s dance battle with Ronan the Accuser in Guardians of the Galaxy. Another brought a popcorn-gobbling Thanos to the Chitauri invasion of New York in The Avengers.

Just ignore that Thanos already exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by way of Josh Brolin and enjoy the spectacle.

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, it’s somewhat healing to watch this villain embarrass himself with the Orange Justice dance emote.

The Fortnite version of Thanos comes with his own set of abilities, like the Power Stone blast and area ground attack, but the dancing is what people seem to really care about. Players have been sharing footage of Thanos grooving through all the dance emotes since the “Infinity Gauntlet” mode debuted on Tuesday, May 8.

Thanos at the end of Infinity War 😂 pic.twitter.com/2qIJ9QWiLr — 𝕂𝕠𝕗𝕚𝕖 (@KofieYeboah) May 8, 2018

We wonder if this is what Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo had in mind when they approached Epic Games about a mash-up.