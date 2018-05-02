Red Dead Redemption 2 drops a tense trailer with a familiar face

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer from Rockstar Games brings us more footage and gameplay from this old West world — and more details about our protagonist.

The first game arrived on the scene eight years ago with a story set in 1911. The sequel is actually a prequel, honing in on 1899 America. It’s the beginning of “the end of the Wild West,” as the official description puts it, and the last remaining outlaws are on the run.

Arthur Morgan is our lens into this world. A member of the Van der Linde gang, he’s forced to flee the town of Blackwater when a robbery goes wrong. “With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive,” the synopsis reads. “As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

It appears that John Marston, the lead in the first game, will also show his face. The man held at knifepoint looks an awful lot like him. We know from Red Dead Redemption that he had to hunt down members of Dutch’s gang, and it looks like we’ll learn more about his motivations here and how he got those scars.

The trailer, flaunting more of the game’s stunning visuals, shows off more of what gamers can expect — from looting and chasing trains to neighborhood brawls.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on Oct. 26 and is available to pre-order now.