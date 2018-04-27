Lara Croft faces her destiny in new Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer

It’s “the end of the beginning.”

The character of Lara Croft began Square Enix’s series of Tomb Raider prequel games as a young fortune-seeker looking to make her mark as an explorer. With the arrival of the first full-length Shadow of the Tomb Raider trailer, she’s finally becoming the heroine that hit the gaming realm by storm in the ’90s.

Following 2013’s Tomb Raider and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider sees Lara (voiced again by Camilla Luddington) traversing a deadly jungle — and, of course, tombs — to stop a Mayan apocalypse. Environments include underwater crevasses and tunnel systems, dangerous puzzles, and the history of a hidden city.

The trailer teases Lara’s camouflage option of attack, as she uses mud to blend in with her surroundings and attack enemies like ghost among the trees.

“I’ve come so far. I’m not turning back,” she says. “After all I’ve sacrificed, I have to wonder, what will I become?”

Square Enix Limited

The game is developed by Eidos Montréal and Crystal Dynamics, and will be available on the Xbox One family of devices, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC/Stream starting this Sep. 14. Pre-orders are now available, and those who decide to partake will be granted 48 hours of early access to the game with select editions.

Watch the trailer above.